Head to Head Review: Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) versus Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decibel Therapeutics and Clever Leaves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.82 million ($2.18) -1.87 Clever Leaves $15.37 million 1.94 -$45.73 million ($1.80) -0.55

Profitability

Clever Leaves has higher revenue and earnings than Decibel Therapeutics. Decibel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clever Leaves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Decibel Therapeutics and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decibel Therapeutics N/A -37.06% -29.69% Clever Leaves -280.95% -50.18% -30.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Decibel Therapeutics and Clever Leaves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 1 3 0 2.75

Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 351.68%. Clever Leaves has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 404.85%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than Decibel Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Decibel Therapeutics has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats Clever Leaves on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO and AAV.201, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule; DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AAV.103 to restore hearing in individuals with a gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) deficiency; AAV.104 to restore hearing in individuals with stereocilin (STRC) deficiency; and cochlear hair cell regeneration program, an AAV-based gene therapy that utilizes cell-selective expression of reprogramming factors to convert supporting cells into outer hair cells. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

