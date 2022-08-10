Head-To-Head Survey: AvidXchange (AVDX) & Its Peers

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is one of 415 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AvidXchange to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -56.17% -33.45% -5.07% AvidXchange Competitors -91.56% -64.74% -8.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $248.41 million -$199.65 million -6.03 AvidXchange Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 36.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AvidXchange’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

64.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AvidXchange and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 2 9 0 2.82 AvidXchange Competitors 1624 11185 24092 526 2.63

AvidXchange currently has a consensus price target of 14.82, indicating a potential upside of 70.72%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.95%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AvidXchange beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

