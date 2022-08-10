Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.
Healthcare Trust of America Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.
Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Trust of America
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.