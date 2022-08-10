Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.