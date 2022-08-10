Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

