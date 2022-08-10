Hegic (HEGIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $528,145.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064586 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

