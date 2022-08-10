Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $572,214.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00127896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00066634 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.