HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 80,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Truist Financial cut their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.71. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

