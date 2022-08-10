Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Helios Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %
Helios Technologies stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $114.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
