HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 327.0% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLKHF remained flat at $68.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
