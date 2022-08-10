HempCoin (THC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $632,891.83 and approximately $54.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,983.38 or 1.00097015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00049672 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027893 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009447 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,946,913 coins and its circulating supply is 266,811,763 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

