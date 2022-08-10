Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.39 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.75 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 4.8 %

HLF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Johnson bought 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,858 shares of company stock worth $1,272,704. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 44.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

