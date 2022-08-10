Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.11%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

