Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,861. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

