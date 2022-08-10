Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of SRLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 2,144,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,327. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.
