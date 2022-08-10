Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 69,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

