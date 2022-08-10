Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $114,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 198,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,672. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

