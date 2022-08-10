Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $73,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $96,601,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 66,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

