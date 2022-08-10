Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $98,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRCC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
BRC Trading Up 3.1 %
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRC Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.