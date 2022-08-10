Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 160,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 757,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066,218 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

