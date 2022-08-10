Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 160,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 757,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066,218 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.