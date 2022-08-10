Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

IFF stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

