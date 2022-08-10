Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.23. 32,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,757. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

