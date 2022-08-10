Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,767. The company has a market cap of $481.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

