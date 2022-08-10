Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 14.4 %
Shares of HRTX traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,767. The company has a market cap of $481.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
