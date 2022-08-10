Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 2.0% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Hess by 78.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

Hess stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. 26,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HES. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

