Hezron T. Lopez Sells 4,095 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 70,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

