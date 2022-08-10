Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 1,923,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

