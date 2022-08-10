Hive Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.47 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $264.96 million and $21.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 429,633,231 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

