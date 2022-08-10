Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE HEP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 1,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,187. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

