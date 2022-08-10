Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE HEP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 1,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,187. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.
