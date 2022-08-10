Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Trading Up 0.9%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 918 ($11.09) and last traded at GBX 906 ($10.95). 10,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($10.85).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,053.49.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.