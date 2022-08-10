HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Featured Articles

