Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 358,373 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Houston American Energy Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.10.
Houston American Energy Company Profile
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
