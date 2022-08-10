Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 358,373 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.