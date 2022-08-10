HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in July

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOYA Price Performance

Shares of HOYA stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.