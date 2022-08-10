H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading 11.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $43.96. 39,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,353,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.