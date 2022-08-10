HSBC Lowers XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) to Hold

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
XP Power Trading Down 28.6 %
OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. XP Power has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $77.00.
XP Power Company Profile
