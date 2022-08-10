HSBC Lowers XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) to Hold

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XP Power Trading Down 28.6 %

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. XP Power has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

