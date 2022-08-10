Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.
Hub Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.