Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

