Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading Down 2.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 43,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

