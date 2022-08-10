Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

