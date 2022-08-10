Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,066,000 after acquiring an additional 255,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

MMM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

