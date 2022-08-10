Humankind Investments LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,720. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.