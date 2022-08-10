Humankind Investments LLC Buys 792 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.98. 6,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,923. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

