Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,480,000 after purchasing an additional 237,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQV stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

