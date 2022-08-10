Humankind Investments LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.