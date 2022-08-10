Humankind Investments LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. 53,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,992. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

