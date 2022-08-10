Humankind Investments LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. 102,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

