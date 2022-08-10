Humankind Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. 970,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.