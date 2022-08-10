Humankind Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.25. 9,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,174. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

