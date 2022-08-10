Humankind Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. 3,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.00. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

