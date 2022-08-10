Humankind Investments LLC Sells 129 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.7% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $10.34 on Wednesday, reaching $354.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,614. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.37.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.