Humankind Investments LLC Sells 23 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,575. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

