Humankind Investments LLC Sells 841 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. 70,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,878. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

