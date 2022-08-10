Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $157.83 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00038324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

